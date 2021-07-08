Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.5% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $430.80. 236,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $311.89 and a 1-year high of $436.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.