Cormark Raises Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$5.50

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

XBC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

Shares of XBC traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.35. 584,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,005. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

