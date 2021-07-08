Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.02. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 918,239 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on CJR.B shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.