COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.14

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47.

COSCO SHIPPING shares are set to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

