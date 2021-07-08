CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $86.14. CoStar Group shares last traded at $85.83, with a volume of 2,574,377 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.79 target price (up from $3.59) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

