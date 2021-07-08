Cota Capital Management LLC Buys 15,286 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet accounts for about 6.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Smartsheet worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,022. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,739.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,265 shares of company stock worth $18,700,966. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.