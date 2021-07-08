Cota Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises 6.5% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign worth $29,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,835 shares of company stock worth $17,154,896. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.11. 68,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -267.53, a PEG ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $293.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

