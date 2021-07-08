Cota Capital Management LLC Has $28.49 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cota Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Zendesk accounts for about 6.3% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Zendesk worth $28,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.52. 15,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,602. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $84.10 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,459 shares of company stock worth $26,921,715. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

