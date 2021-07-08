Cota Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,319 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Cota Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,319 shares during the period. Avalara makes up 5.4% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cota Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Avalara worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

AVLR traded down $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $159.56. 14,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,009. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,225,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.