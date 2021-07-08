Cota Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cota Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,942 shares during the quarter. Bill.com accounts for approximately 8.9% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Bill.com worth $40,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,895,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $6,263,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,888 shares of company stock worth $21,425,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.72. 23,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,719. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.81 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.38.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

