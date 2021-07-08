Cota Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,782 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises 9.0% of Cota Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cota Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dynatrace worth $41,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,012. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 239.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

