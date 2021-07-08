Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.
Coupa Software stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.76. The company had a trading volume of 889,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,729. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
