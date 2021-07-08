Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Sells $220,000.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Veenendaal Frank Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Coupa Software stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.76. The company had a trading volume of 889,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,729. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

