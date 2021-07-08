Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COVTY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Covestro alerts:

COVTY opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62. Covestro has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.