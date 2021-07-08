COVIR.IO One Day Volume Tops $42.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 91.6% against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $4,919.86 and $42.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVIR.IO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00123132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00166264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,649.96 or 0.99357596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00974404 BTC.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVIR.IO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVIR.IO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.