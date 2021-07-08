Cpwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cpwm LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,168 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

