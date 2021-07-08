Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,555 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VZ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 191,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,363,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

