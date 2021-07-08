Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 113,193 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of SM Energy worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.72.

SM stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 6.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

