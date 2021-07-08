Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repsol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

REPYY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

