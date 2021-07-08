Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00007579 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $4.96 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.17 or 1.00072239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00036180 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.