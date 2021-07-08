Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$6.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$6.00 target price from research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

TSE CPG traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, reaching C$4.95. 4,917,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,110. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

