Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.34. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 6,544,950 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.28.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

