Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 26,316 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 719,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

