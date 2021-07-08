Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 26,316 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 719,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCT. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
