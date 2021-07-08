Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 4.1%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.74. 11,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52.
In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
