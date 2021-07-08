Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 4.1%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.74. 11,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,078,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cricut currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.52.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

