Critical Contrast: BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) versus Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sophiris Bio and BioXcel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00

BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $98.45, indicating a potential upside of 268.05%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Sophiris Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -56.09% -51.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and BioXcel Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.17 million ($3.79) -7.06

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with collaboration with the VA Connecticut Healthcare System and the Yale University Medical School for patients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder related to alcohol and substance abuse disorder. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

