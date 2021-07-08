Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Crocs by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $112.81 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

