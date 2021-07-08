CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.58

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and traded as low as $18.76. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 67,655 shares trading hands.

CAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $720.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $657.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

