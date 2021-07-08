CrowdStrike (CRWD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) recently:

7/6/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

6/13/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $259.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $277.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/26/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $250.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $263.39. 3,405,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,560. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.82 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.68.

Get CrowdStrike Holdings Inc alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.