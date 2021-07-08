Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $200.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.09. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $201.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

