Crown (CRW) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,188.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,851.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.04 or 0.01506931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00427366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00085049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,536,459 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

