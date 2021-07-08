Crowny Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Crowny has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $100,820.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00162767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.52 or 1.00788223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00943971 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny's official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

