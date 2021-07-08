Crust Network (CRU) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $50.69 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $28.15 or 0.00085804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.00895538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.