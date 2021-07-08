Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $271,570.66 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $271,570.66 and approximately $725.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

