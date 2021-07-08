CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Down 1.5% This Week

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $7,721.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.66 or 0.00928284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044079 BTC.

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

