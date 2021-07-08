Crypton 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $480.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. Crypton has a market capitalization of $552,427.99 and $480.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001893 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00046324 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,081,037 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

