Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.0796 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0796 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptopay Coin Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,380,685 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

