CryptoPing 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $249.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 4% lower against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $249.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

