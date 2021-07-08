CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. CSP shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 277 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of 542.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

