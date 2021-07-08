Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 13,360 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 38,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

