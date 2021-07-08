Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60,480 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

