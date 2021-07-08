CUTcoin Achieves Market Cap of $20.87 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $20.87 million and $402.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00037178 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00266420 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037855 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,986,997 coins and its circulating supply is 140,986,997 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

