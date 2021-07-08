CVS Health Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

