CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

CYBE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 42,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,296. The company has a market cap of $294.73 million, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.60. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.14.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

