Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,450 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYCC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,837. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

