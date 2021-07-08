Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Cap of $6.12 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $463.07 or 0.01404504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $541,003.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,220 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

