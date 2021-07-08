CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $279.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.71 million and the highest is $283.42 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

