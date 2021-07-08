Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $42,960.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $48,840.00.

CYTK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,762. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

