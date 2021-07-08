CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. CytRx shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 59,231 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.01.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

