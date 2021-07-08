D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.28.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.43. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

