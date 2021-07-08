Dai (DAI) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and $357.60 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00056487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00913156 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,486,874,344 coins and its circulating supply is 5,486,873,855 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.