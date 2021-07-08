Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €107.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €107.00 ($125.88) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.14 ($108.40).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock traded down €0.51 ($0.60) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €72.40 ($85.18). 3,735,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a twelve month low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.